The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,197,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The India Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 82,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52. The India Fund has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

