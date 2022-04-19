The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to post sales of $36.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $37.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $153.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.86 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.36 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.21. 3,143,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,088. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

