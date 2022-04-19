The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,865. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

