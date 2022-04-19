The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,865. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
