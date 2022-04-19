The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $472.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.20 million to $474.22 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.07.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAM traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.68. The company had a trading volume of 183,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,094. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 347.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.20.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.