The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 479,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

