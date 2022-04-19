Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 1,620,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

