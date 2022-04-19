Tenet Healthcare (THC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

