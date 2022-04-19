Tenet Healthcare (THC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
