Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 15,963,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,035,107. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

