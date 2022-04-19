Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:THQ opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 200,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

