Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$3.70 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.33.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.87. 126,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.119573 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

