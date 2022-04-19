Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$3.70 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.33.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.87. 126,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
