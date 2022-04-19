Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $51.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. 3,230,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

