Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.12. 757,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,731. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

