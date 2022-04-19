Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $15,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.