Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Surrey Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million $5.10 million 12.50 Surrey Bancorp Competitors $1.28 billion $314.83 million 11.65

Surrey Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 31.51% N/A N/A Surrey Bancorp Competitors 29.13% 12.47% 1.32%

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Surrey Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp Competitors 2256 9647 7688 561 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Surrey Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surrey Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Surrey Bancorp peers beat Surrey Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

