Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce $579.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.26 million and the highest is $607.40 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,018. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,039,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 261,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,019. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

