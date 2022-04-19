Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $110,000.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,567,867 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30.

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 95,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,161. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

