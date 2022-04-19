Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

