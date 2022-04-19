Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
