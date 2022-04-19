SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 1,809,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

