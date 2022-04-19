Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives $11.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

