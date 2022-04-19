Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 831 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

