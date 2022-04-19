Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 257 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

