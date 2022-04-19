Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $611,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Roth Capital cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

