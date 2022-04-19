Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.62 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

