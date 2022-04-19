StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.