Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDI opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

