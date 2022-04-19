StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Allied Healthcare Products from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.