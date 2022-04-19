StockNews.com Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.57.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $327.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.