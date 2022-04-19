StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CULP opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

