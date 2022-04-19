Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $15.10

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.30. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 53,895 shares.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after buying an additional 1,299,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $607,517,000. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

