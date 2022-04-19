Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SXI traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,993. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.