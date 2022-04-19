SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans Dividend of $0.12

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

STEW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,292. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

