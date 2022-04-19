SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. SPYR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.14.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

