Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.
NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.
In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.
About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
