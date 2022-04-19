SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

