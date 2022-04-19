SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 1,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

