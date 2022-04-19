SparksPay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $17,774.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 338.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,158,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,913,196 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

