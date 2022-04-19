Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. 78,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,178. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

