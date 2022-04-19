Sonar Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $40,275.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07463580 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,357.32 or 0.99869445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.