SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Hits $130.37 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $130.37 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.43 or 0.07481593 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.24 or 1.00065831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

