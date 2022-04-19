Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.

Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

SLSSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

