Snowball Price Hits $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $493,629.43 and approximately $3,755.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.59 or 0.07404077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.88 or 0.99765729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,590,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,549,925 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

