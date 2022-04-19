Smooth Love Potion Trading Up 1.2% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $91.08 million and $227.23 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,375,374,133 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

