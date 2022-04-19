Smartshare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,198.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $278,464.72 and $25,198.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.