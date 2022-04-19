SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,876 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.96 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

