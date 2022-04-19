SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.16. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

