Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLHG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLHG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,274. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.