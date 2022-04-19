Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.
Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
SIRI opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.
In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sirius XM by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM (Get Rating)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
