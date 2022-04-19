Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 119,656 shares.The stock last traded at $13.19 and had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

