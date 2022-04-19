Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $15.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.24. 19,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.00 and a 200 day moving average of $315.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

