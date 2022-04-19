Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives $21.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

GCTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($19.89) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.12) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.20. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

